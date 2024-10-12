CHENNAI: Heavy rains in Tiruvallur district hampered the restoration works after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavarapettai station, resulting in the derailment of at least a dozen coaches and a fire in a parcel van.

Despite the difficulties in removing the derailed coaches and laying new tracks, recovery works are underway, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has indicated further rain is likely in the area for the next three hours.

At least 19 passengers were injured, with those sustaining serious injuries transported to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

The collision occurred as the Bagmati Express approached the goods train that was already stationary.

Preliminary reports suggest signal failure may have contributed to the accident.