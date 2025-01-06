Disappointing that Guv Ravi's address had no announcements for State's growth, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Stating that the Governor's address recorded in the state assembly has failed to make new announcements to catalyse the development of Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to make welfare announcements at least during the Governor's address during the motion of thanks at the conclusion of the House session.

In a statement, the senior leader also said that it was unacceptable that the Governor walked out of the Assembly on Monday without reading his address, citing an 'unacceptable' reason. "But it is disappointing that there are no announcements for the growth of the state. PMK has been demanding a caste based census to protect 69 per cent reservation. People of Tamil Nadu expected an announcement regarding the census in the Governor's address. Instead, the central government has been asked to conduct the caste based census along with population census. This is betrayal and social injustice," he opined.

He further pointed out that the DMK government has not set up new medical colleges during the last 4 years and the number of medical seats has been increased. "There is no announcement pertaining to the new medical colleges. Also, no announcement was made to fill the vacant posts in the government jobs," he added.

"If the 'DMK publicity model' government has any concern about the welfare of the people, the government should make such announcements during the motion of thanks," he demanded.