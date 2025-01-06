Anna University sexual assault rocks TN Assembly, AIADMK MLAs evicted; Guv Ravi walks out over national anthem

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly's first session of the year got off to a stormy start on Monday after AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led his party MLAs to the House wearing badges that read 'Yaar Antha Sir? (Who is that Sir)', referring to the recent Anna University sexual assault case.

Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs raised slogans and demanded an answer for their question - 'who is that sir?' - from the DMK government. Following this, they were evicted en masse.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi walked out of the inaugural session of the House charging Chief Minister MK Stalin and Assembly Speaker M Appavu of disrespecting the Constitution by refusing to sing the National Anthem before the session convened.

The Raj Bhavan alleged that the "Constitution of Bharat" and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today.

Noting that only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung in the beginning of the session and not the National Anthem.

"The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," it said.