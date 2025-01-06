Guv Ravi kicking up row over national anthem again raises questions on his true intention, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and Leader of the House Duraimurugan condemned Governor RN Ravi's exit from the state assembly on Monday, saying that he has repeated what he did in previous years, which was not reading his customary Address fully in the House.

The Tamil Nadu Governor had walked out of the Assembly on the first day of the session without delivering his customary Address, opposing what he described as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem. Countering Ravi's allegation that the national anthem was not sung, Duraimurugan said that when the Governor sent a letter to the Speaker last year on the same subject, it was made clear then that the practice followed was to sing the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Invocation to mother Tamil, state song) ahead of the address and the national anthem was played upon the conclusion of the address.

"Still, the Governor again mentioning the same thing as an issue and walking out without reading out the Address raises a question mark about his true intention," Duraimurugan said.

The people, the House and the government always showed great respect towards the nation, the national anthem, national leaders, and greatly valued patriotism and national integration, he added.

The DMK General Secretary also noted that under Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor is required to address the state assembly at the beginning of the first session of each year

Further, according to a Thanthi TV report, the Leader of the House said that in 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin had introduced a resolution in the Assembly against the Governor to protect the dignity of the legislative body. He further noted that late former chief minister M Karunanidhi had a different opinion on the governor's position but he still showed respect for the gubernatorial post.

Duraimurugan also reminded the House that former state governor Channa Reddy addressed the House in 1996 even though the House had adopted a resolution for his recall.

It is to be recalled that on February 12, 2024, the Governor RN Ravi stoked yet another row by refusing to read the full address prepared by the state government. He cut his hour-long speech to around three minutes and walked out, stating he disagreed with portions of the address and also slammed the State for 'disrespecting' the national anthem.

In the year before too Ravi had skipped portions in the policy address that referred to secularism and the Dravidian model and leaders like Periyar, BR Ambedkar, and former chief ministers CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi. Chief Minister MK Stalin had then moved a resolution to record only the original speech prepared by his government.

(With inputs from Bureau & PTI)