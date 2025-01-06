Livid at not singing national anthem, Governor Ravi exits TN Assembly without reading customary speech

CHENNAI: The maiden session of the year of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began here on a stormy note with governor RN Ravi exiting the house within minutes in protest of the House not singing the national anthem at the beginning.

Moments after the customary recital of the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu in the House, governor Ravi, who rose to deliver his speech, made a ‘fervent’ appeal to the house to sing the national anthem. “I once again request and appeal to the House to respect the constitution and respect the national anthem. Regrettably, the house has decided not to respect the constitution and not respect the national anthem. with a heavy heart. I cannot be part to this dishonourable act,” Governor Ravi said, before storming out of the House even as some members of the ruling alliance (Congress and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan) and the AIADMK Opposition occupied the well of the House and engaged in acts that were barred by Speaker M Appavu from being aired by the media.

It may be noted that the national anthem dispute raised by the governor on Monday was not new as the Assembly secretariat clarified over a year ago when the same issued was raised by Raj Bhavan, that it was a tradition of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly to sing the national anthem only at the end.

Meanwhile, after the Congress MLAs and TVK legislators walked out, the speaker cautioned the AIADMK members that none of the statements they made in the House would go on record. Appavu also threatened action against the members disrupting the House. Around 9.35am, the speaker summoned the Assembly Marshalls and ordered them to evict those members who “came with the intention to disrupt the proceedings of the house and engage in violence.” The Assembly marshals evicted the members of the ADMK moments later. Thereafter, the Speaker began reading the speech of the governor in the House. Members of operation BJP and PMK, also, were not present in the house when the speaker delivered the governor address.

Also Read: Anna University sexual assault rocks TN Assembly, AIADMK MLAs evicted; Guv Ravi walks out over National Anthem

It is worth recalling that the governor chose not to read the speech prepared by the state government even last year. Governor Ravi was content with merely reading the opening and last paragraph of the speech last year.