Governor Arlekar may seek Tamil Nadu government’s explanation on AIADMK MLAs’ resignations amid ‘horse-trading’ charges

The DMK, AIADMK and BJP have separately petitioned the Governor, alleging that the legislators’ resignations were not voluntary but were secured through political inducement and misuse of executive influence.

The memoranda are learnt to contain supporting documents, public statements and video material, urging the Lok Bhavan to examine the circumstances surrounding the defections.

A significant plank of the Opposition’s representation is an earlier interview of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who had claimed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had requested MDMK MLAs to resign their seats after the party joined the TVK-led alliance.

The Opposition is understood to have submitted the video recording, arguing that the AIADMK legislators’ exit was part of a broader political exercise rather than an isolated development.