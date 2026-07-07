Governor Arlekar may seek Tamil Nadu government’s explanation on AIADMK MLAs’ resignations amid ‘horse-trading’ charges

CHENNAI: The political storm over the resignation of six AIADMK MLAs and their subsequent induction into the ruling TVK is set to enter a new phase, with Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expected to examine petitions submitted by Opposition parties and seek an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government, according to highly placed sources.
The DMK, AIADMK and BJP have separately petitioned the Governor, alleging that the legislators’ resignations were not voluntary but were secured through political inducement and misuse of executive influence.
The memoranda are learnt to contain supporting documents, public statements and video material, urging the Lok Bhavan to examine the circumstances surrounding the defections.
A significant plank of the Opposition’s representation is an earlier interview of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who had claimed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had requested MDMK MLAs to resign their seats after the party joined the TVK-led alliance.
The Opposition is understood to have submitted the video recording, arguing that the AIADMK legislators’ exit was part of a broader political exercise rather than an isolated development.
The issue has assumed added significance after Arlekar’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Sources indicate that the Governor has since been closely monitoring politically sensitive developments in the State and has sought detailed inputs on matters carrying constitutional implications.
Legal experts point to Article 167 of the Constitution, under which the Governor is empowered to call for information from the Chief Minister on matters relating to the administration of the State.
They contend that the provision provides sufficient constitutional basis for the Governor to seek the government’s version on the resignations and the allegations of political bargaining.
With 7 Assembly seats lying vacant (including Tiruchy East) and by-elections yet to be notified, the controversy has sharpened the political discourse.
While the ruling dispensation has accused the Opposition of manufacturing a controversy ahead of the electoral exercise, Opposition parties have maintained that the alleged engineering of resignations warrants an independent and comprehensive inquiry.
Should the Governor formally seek the government’s explanation, the issue could escalate beyond a political confrontation into a constitutional flashpoint between the Lok Bhavan and the State government.