Law and order in tatters; TVK govt busy with horse-trading: AIADMK

Citing a series of recent crimes, the party claimed that a clear failure in law and order is being witnessed. The party listed such incidents: In Erode, it said, a 19-year-old woman who refused a marriage proposal was stabbed in the middle of the road. Near Kallidaikurichi, two people, including a boy, were murdered. In Thanjavur, the body of a 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was recovered from a well. In Arcot, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man said to be under the influence of ganja.

The AIADMK also criticised the government's poor funding and upkeep of Amma Unavagam canteens. It alleged that the subsidised canteens, launched by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to provide quality food to the poor, have been neglected and "completely destroyed" as part of a political vendetta.