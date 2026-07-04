Why Governor silent on horse-trading, asks AIADMK

The TVK government is luring AIADMK MLAs through inducements, it said in a memorandum. The party urged the Governor to intervene and take immediate action.

AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP and party Advocate Wing secretary IS Inbadurai met the Governor and alleged that the TVK government was trying to poach AIADMK legislators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Agri Krishnamurthy said the delegation met the Governor under the guidance of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He alleged that despite the party having submitted several complaints earlier, including petitions relating to the Assembly, no action had been taken. The AIADMK urged the Governor to expedite action on its representations.