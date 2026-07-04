Why Governor silent on horse-trading, asks AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders took the battle against the exodus of party MLAs to the Lok Bhavan, petitioning the Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, saying that the ruling party is poaching legislators from the opposition party.
The TVK government is luring AIADMK MLAs through inducements, it said in a memorandum. The party urged the Governor to intervene and take immediate action.
AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP and party Advocate Wing secretary IS Inbadurai met the Governor and alleged that the TVK government was trying to poach AIADMK legislators.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Agri Krishnamurthy said the delegation met the Governor under the guidance of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He alleged that despite the party having submitted several complaints earlier, including petitions relating to the Assembly, no action had been taken. The AIADMK urged the Governor to expedite action on its representations.
Krishnamurthy alleged that six AIADMK MLAs were being targeted through "horse trading" and claimed that the ruling party was using its position to induce opposition legislators to defect.
Inbadurai questioned why the Governor, who had earlier stated that horse trading would not be allowed during the government formation process, had remained silent over the latest allegations. He contended that the Governor had constitutional powers to seek explanations and initiate appropriate action.
The AIADMK leaders also alleged that non-Cabinet members had attended a Cabinet meeting, describing it as a violation of established procedures and Cabinet confidentiality. They urged the Governor to seek explanations from the Chief Secretary, the Assembly Secretary and the Director General of Police.
Alleging that Tamil Nadu was witnessing a constitutional breakdown, Inbadurai urged the Governor to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations and take appropriate action.