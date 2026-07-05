TN Minister Sengottaiyan rejects horse-trading charge, alleges DMK of pioneering the practice

He asserted that the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance government is strong, stable, and enjoys absolute public support.

Rejects horse-trading allegations

The DMK on Saturday accused the ruling TVK of indulging in political vendetta, horse-trading, and utilising state police to forcefully poach opposition leaders.

"There is absolutely no truth or substance to these allegations of horse-trading. We have formed a powerful and highly stable government today, and our alliance partners have extended their robust support to us. We have no need to engage in horse-trading," Sengottaiyan told reporters here when asked about allegations that Rs 50 crore was used to strike a deal with certain MLAs.

"Our alliance is robust and enjoys strong support from partners like the Congress, VCK and the IUML," he added.