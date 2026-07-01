Former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabaskar, MSM Anandan to join TVK on July 2

The crisis deepened as six AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly. Although the party leadership later reinstated leaders such as SP Velumani and Natham R Viswanathan as Deputy General Secretary and Organising Secretary, the district secretary posts they previously held were not restored. Several leaders reportedly declined to accept the new assignments.

Former minister MR Vijayabaskar resigned as an MLA earlier this week, while former minister C Vijayabaskar had already resigned from both the Assembly and the AIADMK. They will now join TVK along with former minister MSM Anandan.

AIADMK office-bearers from Karur and Pudukkottai districts are also expected to join the party. In addition, several former AIADMK MLAs and district-level functionaries are likely to participate in the induction programme scheduled to be held in Mamallapuram.