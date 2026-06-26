C Vijayabaskar's induction delayed; likely on July 2

Vijayabaskar was scheduled to join the ruling party on June 29 in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The programme was to be held at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai on Monday evening.

According to sources, the event has been deferred as Chief Minister Vijay will chair the conference of District Collectors and SPs on June 29 and 30. The party has now rescheduled the induction programme to July 2.