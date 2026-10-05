FIR registered against Tamil Nadu YouTuber over alleged theft of 5-sovereign chain

Madhumitha allegedly spoke to him in a sexually suggestive manner using double entendres, following which he avoided speaking to her over the phone, Muthu said. In 2022, she allegedly asked him to meet her urgently and told him to come to a bus stop near the Tirunelveli court complex.

Muthu said he went there in his car and Madhumitha got into the vehicle. She allegedly attempted to provide him physiotherapy, but he declined. He then dropped her at the Tirunelveli bus stand and returned home.

It was only then that he noticed that a five-sovereign gold chain he had been wearing around his neck was missing, he said.