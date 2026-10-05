FIR registered against Tamil Nadu YouTuber over alleged theft of 5-sovereign chain

NAGERCOIL: The Kanniyakumari police on Monday registered an FIR against popular YouTuber Madhumitha based on a complaint from an 89-year-old building contractor from Tirunelveli, who alleged that she stole five sovereigns of gold jewellery from him in September 2022 and later threatened him.
Peechi Muthu, 89, lodged the complaint with the Rajakkamangalam police in Kanyakumari district. He alleged that Madhumitha had stolen the jewellery from him and threatened him when he questioned her about it.
In his complaint, Muthu said he works as a building contractor and frequently undergoes physiotherapy for back pain. During one such visit, he became acquainted with Madhumitha of Thambathukonam in Nagercoil. She allegedly contacted him frequently over the phone.
Madhumitha allegedly spoke to him in a sexually suggestive manner using double entendres, following which he avoided speaking to her over the phone, Muthu said. In 2022, she allegedly asked him to meet her urgently and told him to come to a bus stop near the Tirunelveli court complex.
Muthu said he went there in his car and Madhumitha got into the vehicle. She allegedly attempted to provide him physiotherapy, but he declined. He then dropped her at the Tirunelveli bus stand and returned home.
It was only then that he noticed that a five-sovereign gold chain he had been wearing around his neck was missing, he said.
When he questioned Madhumitha about the missing jewellery, she allegedly threatened him. Fearing humiliation, he did not lodge a complaint at the time, Muthu claimed..
As the alleged incident occurred in Tirunelveli district, the Rajakkamangalam police registered the FIR and transferred the case to the Tirunelveli Taluk police for further investigation.
Incidentally, the police arrested four persons last week for allegedly stealing 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery from Madhumitha’s house at Thambathukonam in Nagercoil. The accused reportedly targeted the house after watching her YouTube videos, in which she displayed cash and gold jewellery.
Despite the robbery, Madhumitha has continued to upload videos displaying cash and gold jewellery in large quantities.