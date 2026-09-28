'Nothing is permanent', says unfazed YouTuber after losing 220 sovereigns

Nagercoil YouTuber Madhumitha (29) lost 220 sovereigns of gold jewellery after unidentified persons allegedly broke into her house at VIP Garden in Thammathu Konam on September 24.

The incident occurred when Madhumitha, her husband Vinothkumar and their two-year-old child had gone out to purchase clothes for their daughter’s upcoming birthday.

Police suspect that the robbers might have targeted the house after watching her reels and other social media posts showcasing her extensive gold jewellery collection and posts about buying gold.

While police were searching for the suspects, Madhumitha uploaded another reel featuring film lyrics conveying the message, “Let it go... who has ever lived permanently on this earth anyway?”