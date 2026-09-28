'Nothing is permanent', says unfazed YouTuber after losing 220 sovereigns

NAGERCOIL: Unfazed by the loss of her gold jewellery in a house burglary, a Nagercoil-based YouTuber uploaded a reel on Saturday conveying the message that “nothing is permanent in life”. The video reportedly crossed one million views.
Nagercoil YouTuber Madhumitha (29) lost 220 sovereigns of gold jewellery after unidentified persons allegedly broke into her house at VIP Garden in Thammathu Konam on September 24.
The incident occurred when Madhumitha, her husband Vinothkumar and their two-year-old child had gone out to purchase clothes for their daughter’s upcoming birthday.
Police suspect that the robbers might have targeted the house after watching her reels and other social media posts showcasing her extensive gold jewellery collection and posts about buying gold.
While police were searching for the suspects, Madhumitha uploaded another reel featuring film lyrics conveying the message, “Let it go... who has ever lived permanently on this earth anyway?”
The video crossed one million views, following which she uploaded more than 10 reels on Instagram in a single day.
One of the videos showed her showering currency notes over herself and her two-year-old child. In another, while tossing Rs 500 notes into the air, she said that having a girl child at home was equivalent to having Goddess Mahalakshmi and that receiving money directly in her hand would bring prosperity.
The video has since gone viral on social media.