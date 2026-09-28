YouTuber Madhumitha’s 10 Instagram videos cross 1.5 crore views after jewellery theft

According to a Maalaimalar report, Madhumitha, who lives with her husband Vinoth Kumar and their daughter in Anantha Nadar Kudiyiruppu in Nagercoil, is known for posting videos featuring jewellery, cash and her lifestyle on social media.

The couple was away from home when unidentified burglars allegedly broke open the rear door of their house and escaped with 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash.

Rajakkamangalam police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Three special teams have been formed on the directions of district Superintendent of Police Anshul Nagar to trace those involved.

As part of the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. One camera captured a helmet-wearing man riding a motorcycle with a bag on his back. Police subsequently examined footage from more than 600 CCTV cameras in the area.

The footage reportedly helped investigators trace the suspect's movements from the house towards Thottiyodu and later along the four-lane highway. Police have also detained two people for questioning.