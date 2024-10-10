Equality principle annoys enemies of Dravidian ideology: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the veiled threats issued by his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kalyan and right-wing elements, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the enemies of the Dravidian ideology were annoyed by the principle of equality espoused by them.

Posting a video of some men in Andhra Pradesh trampling his photograph at a temple entrance, Udhayanidhi said, "I can only pity the Sanghis whose level of political maturity stands exposed in their attempt to insult me."

He added: "If the enemies of the ideology are so angry at us, I take it as proof of how well I am following the Dravidian principle. They threw footwear at Thanthai Periyar. They insulted Ambedkar. They derived pleasure in abusing Arignar Anna. They unleashed verbal volleys at Kalaignar Karunanidhi. There is not a harsh word they did not use against our party president (Stalin)."

It was the Dravidian ideology that annoyed them, he said, adding that they were frustrated by the inability to win over the people by propagating birth and religion-based discrimination. “Let them trample my photograph more. We cannot clean their dirty minds. At least let their feet be clean," he said sarcastically.

Udhayanidhi, also the DMK youth wing secretary, asked the cadre not to be angry and react. “Let us avoid turning emotional over this. Instead, let us walk tirelessly on the path of rationality and equality laid down by Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna, Kalaignar and the party president (Stalin)."

The comments came a week after he reacted to Pawan Kalyan's "people trying to destroy Sanatana Dharma will perish" statement with a loaded comment saying, "Let us wait and see."