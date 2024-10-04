'Let's wait and see': Udhayanidhi's reply to Pawan Kalyan's 'Sanatana Dharma' warning

CHENNAI: A day after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying "Sanatana Dharma cannot be wiped out," Stalin replied tersely saying "OK, Let's wait and see". Udhayanidhi was attending a graduation ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University as well as reviewing preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

The Janasena party chief on Thursday had said that "you cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Sanatana Dharma, let me tell you from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out." He was addressing a gathering on 'Varahi Declaration' over the Tirupati laddu 'adulteration' controversy.

A saffron-clad Kalyan said, "Don't say that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus, and it will destroy... Whoever said this, let me tell you, sir. You cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Santana Dharma, let me tell you, from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out."

The actor-turned-politician had delivered the remarks in Tamil, addressing the Tamil-speaking audience present at the event.

Declaring himself an "unapologetic Sanatani Hindu", he stressed the need to bring in legislation at the national level to protect Sanatana Dharma and establish Sanatana Dharma protection boards with adequate funds at national and state levels.

In September last year, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, triggered a political outrage by remarking that 'Sanatana Dharma' should be eradicated. Equating it to mosquitos, dengue, malaria, fever, and corona, he said it should be stamped out like those ailments. He was speaking at a conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association against Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, later clarified that he never called for genocide of people who were following 'Sanatana Dharma' and said this Dharma divided people in the name of caste and religion.

However, the minister's statement created a furore and several cases were filed against him across the country.

