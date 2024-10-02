INTERVIEW: I get angry when people insult my dharma, says Pawan Kalyan on Tirupati laduu row

CHENNAI: Andra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that steps will be taken to implement various reforms in the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple, located in the hills of Tirumala at Tirupati.

In a freewheeling interview with Thanthi TV, the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan said the Andhra Pradesh government would promote the vision of Lord Balaji offering more comfort for the devotees.

Justifying his anger against the alleged 'adulteration' in Tirupati Laddu, Kalyan said, "I am an ordinary devotee of Lord Balaji. I also get angry at some point of time when people insult my dharma (Sanatana Dharma). I did not see this as deputy Chief Minister. I see it as a normal person. I see the adulteration act of Tirupati Laddu was to spoil its sanctity, a desecration of Sanatana Dharma. I don't need Balaji to do politics as the opposition alleges. There are many public issues. But if I do not save my Dharma, who else will," he raised a question.

Pawan Kalyan also dismissed the charges of opposition parties and clarified that there is no personal vendetta against the former Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the Andhra Pradesh government is now questioning him for not protecting the sanctity of Tirupati temple.

Reiterating his stand on the Hindu temples row, the AP deputy CM said all the temples have become commercialised and politics has also entered it.

He also opined that an open discussion should be held regarding the Hindu temples’ administration and a decision should be taken based on consensus on who should manage the temples.

In an indirect advice to actor Vijay, who has floated his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Tollywood actor said, for every actor including Vijay the late actor and Chief Minister M G Ramachandran is a role model.

"MGR did not come directly from cinema to politics. Initially from the Dravidar Kazhagam, he travelled to the DMK and later started the party and won. Following MGR and his principles is not easy. A lot to learn from MGR," Kalyan said.

He also expressed his respect towards the former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, CN Annadurai, and Jayalalithaa.

Responding to the allegations he said, "The BJP-led NDA is not anti-South. It's never been like that. NDA has done a lot more for Tamil Nadu than Andhra Pradesh. Some of Andhra's demands are yet to be approved by the Centre. Funds announced in the Budget do not come immediately. The central government has not given any special attention to Andhra Pradesh."

Lauding PM, the Janasena party leader said no other Prime Minister has ever ruled India as well as Narendra Modi.

"It is Modi who fully understands the pain of south Indians. In all matters including sceptre, Modi is the one who gives due importance to south Indian states including Tamil Nadu," he said.

The actor-turned-politician flayed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against India in the United States.

"In democracy, we need a lot of leaders to emerge. Rahul's emergence was good at the beginning. But, one should not go abroad and speak ill of his own country. He should speak proudly about his country at any place. He is not a good leader. He lost the plot," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister also extended his greetings to the newly-appointed Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.