EPS and senior leaders camp in Chennai, awaits Shah’s appointment

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with senior leaders in his close circle—K P Munusamy and S P Velumani—have been campaigning in the state capital, despite the Assembly not being in session until Tuesday. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is also staying in Chennai, hoping for an audience with Amit Shah.

This comes as no surprise within political circles, as Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Thursday night and remain in the city until Friday evening. Sources within the AIADMK have suggested that the leaders are "waiting for the signal" for a "quick meeting" amidst Shah's jam-packed schedule.

Usually, Palaniswami and senior leaders would return to their native districts for the weekend during Assembly sessions or extended government holidays. However, they are staying in Chennai, awaiting communication from the national leadership of the saffron party regarding a meeting. It is widely believed that the meeting between Palaniswami and Shah in Delhi on March 25, at the latter's camp office, marked the beginning of discussions aimed at reviving their alliance, which ended on September 25 in 2023, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, the discreet meeting between senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which took place in both Delhi and Chennai within a span of 10 days, has created an unfriendly atmosphere within the AIADMK. "They are waiting for an appointment with Shah to raise certain concerns. We cannot rule out that they may discuss BJP leaders engaging with Sengottaiyan, who has openly expressed his displeasure with Palaniswami in recent months, among other issues," said a source close to the EPS camp. However, there has been no communication regarding an appointment from Shah's office as of now.

Shah is expected to meet senior party leaders and hold a series of discussions with high-level functionaries during his visit. There is much anticipation surrounding his visit, particularly regarding the announcement of a new president for the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. Shah's visit is also expected to provide clarity on whether Annamalai, a source of tension with the AIADMK leadership, will continue as the state chief or be given a ceremonial exit.