Tamil Nadu BJP unit divided over Annamalai’s leadership

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit is abuzz with speculation over a potential change in leadership, with sources suggesting that the party’s high command may soon replace K Annamalai.

While his supporters hail him as the party’s strongest anti-DMK voice in the state, detractors within the saffron party argue that his confrontational style of functioning and refusal to align with the AIADMK have hindered the BJP’s long-term electoral prospects.

According to sources at Kamalalayam, senior party functionaries are divided over Annamalai’s leadership. His supporters argue that under his stewardship since 2021, the BJP has emerged as a formidable opposition force in the State, challenging the ruling DMK government on multiple fronts.

“His relentless exposure of alleged corruption, coupled with his ability to connect with the youth and first-time voters, has significantly improved the party’s standing, securing over 18% of the vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” a BJP leader told DT Next.

However, another faction within the party believes that Annamalai’s tenure has been marked by strained alliances and missed electoral opportunities. “His refusal to engage with the AIADMK, a long-standing ally since 2019, led to the collapse of the tie up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a move that cost the party a few parliamentary seats,” a veteran BJP leader told this correspondent.

“If the BJP had remained in alliance with the AIADMK, we could have won at least 10 Lok Sabha seats. Annamalai’s unilateral decisions weakened the party’s position,” the leader remarked.

Annamalai’s critics further argue that his leadership style—often described as authoritarian—has alienated grassroots workers and sidelined senior leaders.

“While his aggressive campaign tactics have garnered media attention, his focus on personal branding has come at the cost of organisational growth. His approach has created internal friction. The party needs a leader who can balance ideological commitment with practical coalition politics,” said another senior leader.

Amid these internal deliberations, sources suggested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has personally sought feedback from senior BJP leaders, including Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, Vanathi Srinivasan, and Nainar Nagendran.

Both Vanathi and Nagendran are being considered as potential replacements, given their ability to foster a working relationship with the AIADMK and expand the party’s reach at the grassroots.

Party’s one of the old-timers said, “The final decision is expected to be announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit on April 6. If the AIADMK is alliance is revived, he may step down, as he he had previously stated.”