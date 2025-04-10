Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai fuels buzz over possible TN BJP leadership reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a significant political development, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai on April 10, intensifying speculation surrounding an imminent change in the leadership of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit.

According to highly placed sources at the BJP's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, Shah is expected to arrive in Chennai around 10:20 pm on Wednesday.

His visit, though officially described as routine, has taken on added significance against the backdrop of mounting internal discussions over a possible reshuffle at the helm of the state unit.

"Amit Shah will arrive in Chennai tomorrow (April 10) at 10.20 pm. On April 11, from 10 am to 4.20 pm, he will hold a series of high-level meetings with key leaders and other stakeholders," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

The meetings are expected to include deliberations on a potential change in the state BJP leadership and strategies related to alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the leader added.

Shah's visit comes at a time when there is growing anticipation that the high command may soon announce a new state president for Tamil Nadu.

"Besides internal party discussions, the Union Minister is also likely to engage in closed-door talks with leaders from alliance parties and explore new political alignments in Tamil Nadu, where the high command is seeking to expand its base," sources said.

Party insiders also said that Shah's brief visit could be a turning point for the party's trajectory in the state, with key decisions likely to follow shortly after his meetings conclude.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Wednesday personally reached out to senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to convey his heartfelt condolences on the demise of her father, veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan.

Sources said Shah spoke to Tamilisai over the phone and offered his sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging Kumari Ananthan's lifelong contribution to public life, Tamil literature, and his steadfast commitment to Gandhian values.