Seeman’s right turn praising Modi, Annamalai leaves NTK cadre in a fix

CHENNAI: A recent show of mutual admiration between Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and BJP state president K Annamalai has stirred intense speculation in political circles, while also igniting tensions within NTK rank.

The two leaders shared the stage at an event held at a private college in the city on Monday, where both heaped praise on each other in unusually effusive tones.

While some interpreted this surprising development as the beginning of a new political realignment, it also triggered disquiet among sections of the NTK cadre who view the BJP’s ideology as diametrically opposed to the Tamil nationalist stance championed by Seeman.

Seeman all praise for Modi; BJP state chief reciprocates

Seeman, known for his fiery rhetoric rooted in Tamil nationalist identity and opposition to centralised national policies, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘promoting’ Tamil pride globally.

“Every time Prime Minister Modi travels abroad, he speaks of Tamil as the world’s first language, and for that, we must appreciate him,” Seeman said. He also praised Annamalai’s political commitment, calling him a “rising force” in Tamil Nadu politics.

In a rare reciprocation, Annamalai hailed Seeman as a “battle-hardened commander,” appreciating Seeman’s unwavering commitment to his ideology, regardless of the political cost. Annamalai added, “I see Tamil in nationalism, and he sees nationalism in Tamil. That convergence of ideals deserves respect.”

While BJP supporters welcomed Seeman’s remarks as a positive sign of potential future collaboration, NTK loyalists reacted with visible discomfort.

Disquiet in NTK

The meeting and the talk have obviously ruffled feathers in the Tamil nationalist party. “Our party was founded on Tamil nationalist ideals and has consistently opposed the Hindutva politics espoused by the BJP. For Seeman to praise their leadership—particularly Modi and Annamalai—is a betrayal of our ideological roots,” a senior NTK functionary told DT Next on condition of anonymity.

Party insiders said that the NTK has already witnessed several key members exit in recent months, citing ideological dilution. “The recent episode has only exacerbated doubts over the party’s direction. Despite Seeman’s public assurance to contest alone in 2026, this ambiguity is hurting our credibility. Cadre are struggling to reconcile these conflicting signals,” another NTK office-bearer admitted.

Saffron party keen on making new inroads

On the other hand, BJP leaders have expressed optimism over the unfolding political dynamics.

A senior BJP leader from south told this correspondent that, “We are in the final stages of concluding talks with AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly polls. But there is growing momentum among smaller parties, including NTK, to join forces. If all anti-DMK voices unite, we can mount a formidable challenge to the ruling alliance.”

Speaking of this, BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy, who was also present at the event, said, “The prospect of opposition unity visibly rattles the DMK. Whether Seeman or any other leader joins us will be decided by the party’s high command, but our aim is clear—to build a broad-based NDA coalition to unseat the DMK in 2026.”

In damage control mode, NTK youth wing state coordinator Idumbavanam Karthik clarified to this newspaper that, “This was a non-political event. Seeman extended only courtesy, not political support. We remain firmly opposed to the BJP and are preparing to protest against the Waqf Bill soon. Our list of 100 candidates for 2026 is already out — we are contesting independently.”