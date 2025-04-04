BJP chief post on spot over Kishan Reddy's April 7 visit; Thevar options open up

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit is bracing for a crucial leadership transition as Union minister and Tamil Nadu incharge of the party G Kishan Reddy is set to visit Chennai on April 7 to discuss the appointment of a new state chief.

The move has intensified speculation within the party ranks, as the BJP high command explores potential replacements to steer the party’s growth in the State.

Highly placed sources have confirmed that Annamalai, who returned from a London sabbatical last year, conveyed his reluctance to continue as State chief. While no immediate necessity to replace him was felt, his exit became a serious possibility after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting has fueled conjecture that the BJP might recalibrate its leadership in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kamalalayam sources revealed that Kishan Reddy, who is in charge of the party’s organisational elections in Tamil Nadu, will engage with party workers on April 7 and 8 to find a consensus.

A senior BJP leader disclosed, “The name of the new state president is expected to be announced on April 9.” Amid these developments, the BJP high command is actively considering alternative candidates for the State president’s post as part of Amit Shah’s “social engineering” approach to consolidate votes among key communities.

Sources indicate that two prominent names under consideration are Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli MLA and party’s floor leader in the Assembly) and Karuppu M Muruganandam (BJP vice president).

“Both leaders hail from the Thevar community, a politically influential OBC group. Notably, the BJP has never appointed a Thevar leader as its TN unit chief. A leadership shift in that direction is being viewed as a calculated move to expand the party’s base among the community,” a senior leader from the western zone told DT Next.

Adding another layer of complexity to the BJP’s internal churn, Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 during his Tamil Nadu visit.

This meeting is expected to play a critical role in shaping the BJP’s alliance strategy with AIADMK too.