TVK MLA poaching case: DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother questioned for over two hours

The brothers appeared before the police in compliance with the condition imposed by the Madras High Court while granting them anticipatory bail.

Ten days ago, Senthilbalaji had written to the Triplicane police questioning the need for his appearance, as his name is not featured in the FIR in the alleged MLA poaching attempt case and insisted that he has not absconded as alleged.

Police sources said that the letter was sent in response to a summons issued by the Triplicane police directing Senthilbalaji to appear for an inquiry.