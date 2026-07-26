TVK MLA poaching case: DMK leader Senthilbalaji, brother questioned for over two hours

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police questioned former Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, separately for more than two-and-a-half hours in connection with the alleged attempt to influence a TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja.
The brothers appeared before the police in compliance with the condition imposed by the Madras High Court while granting them anticipatory bail.
Ten days ago, Senthilbalaji had written to the Triplicane police questioning the need for his appearance, as his name is not featured in the FIR in the alleged MLA poaching attempt case and insisted that he has not absconded as alleged.
Police sources said that the letter was sent in response to a summons issued by the Triplicane police directing Senthilbalaji to appear for an inquiry.
The case pertains to the complaint by N Elaiyaraja, the TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, who approached the Chennai police commissioner on June 29 stating that he was approached by a man named Thirunavukkarasu and allegedly offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker.
Initially, the city police arrested Thirunavukkarasu and two others, who were suspected to be acted on behalf of Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar. A meeting in this regard was held at a star hotel in the city, police alleged.
So far, more than a dozen people have been arrested in the case.