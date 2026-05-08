Rithanya dowry death: Father moves Madras High Court seeking probe transfer to SP-rank officer

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, the judge directed the police to respond to the petition and adjourned the plea for further hearing.

According to the petition, a complaint was lodged alleging that the newlywed woman, A Rithanya from Avinashi in Tiruppur district, died by suicide due to dowry-related harassment. The case pertains to an incident that took place in June 2025.