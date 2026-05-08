Rithanya dowry death: Father moves Madras High Court seeking probe transfer to SP-rank officer

CHENNAI: In a development in the case involving the suicide of Rithanya, allegedly due to dowry harassment in Tiruppur, the victim's father has moved the Madras High Court seeking transfer of the investigation to an SP-rank officer, alleging irregularities in the investigation.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, the judge directed the police to respond to the petition and adjourned the plea for further hearing.
According to the petition, a complaint was lodged alleging that the newlywed woman, A Rithanya from Avinashi in Tiruppur district, died by suicide due to dowry-related harassment. The case pertains to an incident that took place in June 2025.
Subsequently, Rithanya's father, Annadurai Ramasamy, approached the Madras High Court seeking the appointment of an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) as the new investigation officer.
In the petition, he alleged that the Deputy Superintendent of Police did not summon any of the accused family members to record their statements and also did not collect relevant evidence, including the mobile phones of witnesses and CCTV footage from the accused's house.
He further stated that the police have not seized the gold jewellery and the car related to the incident and produced before the trial court to date. He further alleged that the investigation was not carried out fairly and effectively due to the influence of political and communal persons, and claimed that the investigation conducted by the officer was prejudiced and suspicious.
He sought a direction to appoint a new investigating officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police to conduct further investigation.