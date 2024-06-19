DMK students wing to protest against NEET in Chennai on June 24

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK government has announced a protest condemning the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam this year. The party will also be seeking the President's immediate assent of the Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption from the test for the state.

DMK's student wing secretary and Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan announced on Wednesday that the student’s wing of the ruling party would hold a massive protest at 9 am on June 24 near Valluvarkottam to urge the union government to thoroughly probe the issues in NEET this year and condemn the BJP for being adamant on conducting the national test for medical admission, unmindful of the student deaths.



He pointed out that four persons were arrested over NEET irregularities in 2019, which then increased to five, then 15 in 2020 and 2021. The MLA also recalled that while only eight persons secured 720/720 in the NEET in the last eight years, this year about 67 students have secured full marks, and six of them were from the same centre at Faridabad in Haryana.

Arguing that even students who failed class XII have secured over 700 marks in NEET this year, Ezhilarasan said that the fallacy of the medical entrance exam has been exposed.

He alleged that if so many students got a perfect score, it meant they had access to the question papers beforehand via payment of money or engaged proxies to take tests.



Noting that about 50 of the 67 students who secured full marks were among the 1,563 students for whom the National Testing Agency had agreed to award grace marks over a dispute in the syllabus of the test, the DMK's students wing secretary claimed that one of the deputy supervisors of the NEET examination centre at Godhra in Gujarat had details of 16 students who agreed to pay hefty sums to leave questions unanswered in order for answers to be filled in later.

