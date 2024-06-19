Congress announces all-India protest against NEET exam 'discrepancies' on June 21

CHENNAI: The Congress party has announced a nationwide protest on June 21 to address various alleged discrepancies observed in the NEET-UG results this year.

The party leadership has instructed Congress members to organize protests in all state capitals across the country. Senior leaders and party administrators have been urged to actively participate in these demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the NEET exam issue.

"Narendra Modi, as usual, has chosen to remain silent on the issue affecting the futures of over 24 lakh students who took the NEET examination," Gandhi remarked.

The medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720 in NEET-UG, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(With PTI inputs)