Supreme Court orders probe into NEET-UG 2024 negligence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on ensuring accountability in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Even minor negligence, as slight as 0.001 per cent, warrants thorough examination, the court emphasized on Tuesday.

Highlighting the intense preparation that students undergo, the apex court remarked that the litigation concerning the exam should not be adversarial. The court was addressing two petitions related to grace marks given during the examination held on May 5.

The Supreme Court demanded prompt responses from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre regarding the issues raised, with a hearing scheduled for July 8. This follows prior concerns about irregularities and calls for a CBI probe into the recent exam misconduct allegations.