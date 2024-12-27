DMK slams AIADMK and BJP over Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi on Friday lambasted the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai for their responses to the recent incident of sexual harassment at Anna University.

Talking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters here, RS Bharathi questioned Palaniswami's silence when over 200 girl students were sexually harassed in Pollachi during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"Why is he now indulging in politics over the Anna University incident?" Bharathi asked.

The DMK leader also ridiculed Annamalai's decision to whip himself as a form of protest, calling it a "ridiculous" and "barbaric" act.

"Didn't Annamalai whip himself when hundreds of women were sexually harassed in Pollachi?" Bharathi asked.

The DMK leader accused Annamalai of using the incident as an excuse to stage a publicity stunt, allegedly inspired by fortune tellers.

"This is not a genuine protest, but a desperate attempt to grab attention," Bharathi said.

The former MP pointed out that Annamalai had not raised his voice when thousands of women were being harassed in Manipur or in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh.

"His selective outrage is laughable," Bharathi said.

The DMK leader also dismissed Annamalai's claim that he would not wear sandals as long as the DMK was in power.

"If that's the case, he will have to go barefoot for the rest of his life," Bharathi joked.

He reiterated that the DMK government prioritises women's safety and well-being.

Bharathi also denied allegations that the culprit in the Anna University incident was a DMK member, calling it a "baseless" claim.