Annamalai flays govt over handling of Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday strongly denounced the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for their alleged mishandling of a sexual assault case involving a DMK functionary.

In a scathing social media post, Annamalai castigated the DMK government and the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, for their "despicable and unscrupulous" actions in protecting the accused.

He demanded that Stalin take responsibility for the alleged leak of the First Information Report (FIR), which contained sensitive details of the victim.

"The DMK government's actions are a blatant betrayal of the trust placed in them by the people of Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

"By leaking the FIR, they have compromised the safety and dignity of the victim, and demonstrated a shocking disregard for the law," he added.

The BJP leader demanded that the DMK government take immediate action to ensure justice for the victim and her family and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

BJP chief vows not to wear footwear in protest

Meanwhile, Annamalai vowed not to wear footwear until the DMK is unseated from power. Addressing the media in Coimbatore, over the issue of sexual assault at Anna University, the BJP leader said he will also whiplash by standing in front of his house on Friday, at 10 am.

“I will whiplash six times, but I appeal to the cadres to desist from doing so. The cadres should also stand in front of their house on Friday morning to express solidarity for the sake of their mother, sister and other women,” he said.

Further Annamalai said, “I am also going on a fast for 48 days and visit the six abodes of Lord Murugan in February second week to appeal as a last resort. My style of politics will change thereafter,” he said.

Slamming the police for purportedly leaking the FIR, the BJP leader claimed all police stations were linked through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which is foolproof against hacking.

“If they claim it was hacked, police should reveal who did it? It’s all a drama. If the government is just, the charge sheet should be filed in ten days, conduct trial and ensure the accused is punished soon,” he said.