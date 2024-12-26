Anna University sexual assault: He planned to blackmail student. But she was made of stronger fibre

CHENNAI: The man who sexually assaulted the second-year engineering student of Anna University thought that the clip of the incident was the perfect tool to blackmail her into keeping quiet about the incident – and even force her into meeting him again in the future. He thought that the young woman could be shamed by the video of her being forced to perform sexual acts on him, especially if sent to her father, as he had threatened.

But as it turned out, he clearly underestimated her strength and resilience in confronting the situation at hand, instead of being bogged down by the fear of stigma and scandal.

According to the police, Gnanasekaran, the roadside biryani seller who allegedly assaulted her, first threatened the girl and her boyfriend that he would share the video of them being intimate to the university authorities and get them dismissed. He then made the boy leave and took the girl to a secluded area.

He told the girl that her boyfriend was being investigated by the staff of the university. Exploiting her vulnerable state, he threatened to share the video with the boyfriend to the college authorities and her father if she failed to do what he asked.

But she refused. Gnanasekaran allegedly threatened and sexually assaulted her, which he also recorded on his mobile phone. He then took her phone number and threatened to send the video to her father if she failed to meet him whenever he asked.

However, the young girl was made of sterner stuff. Instead of keeping the sexual assault a secret, she approached the Kotturpuram all women police station and filed a complaint the next morning. Based on the information she provided about the man who assaulted her, the police arrested Gnanasekaran of Kottur.

Incidentally, the accused had his left leg broken. The police claimed that it happened while he tried to escape arrest.