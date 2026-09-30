Dengue & monsoon fevers in Tamil Nadu: Symptoms, testing, platelet count, warning signs & prevention

Quick summary
Through official health channels: Consult a doctor if you develop persistent fever or dengue-like symptoms → get the recommended dengue test based on the illness stage → monitor platelet counts and other blood parameters as advised → seek urgent care if warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting or bleeding appear → prevent dengue by eliminating stagnant water and report mosquito-related concerns through the GCC’s 1913 helpline.
CHENNAI: As monsoon-related illnesses increase, fever can often be difficult to identify by symptoms alone. Dengue, seasonal viral infections and other mosquito-borne diseases may initially appear similar. Here are some key questions to help readers understand when to seek testing and medical attention.
Dengue commonly begins with a sudden high fever. Other symptoms can include severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes.
However, these symptoms can overlap with other viral infections. A doctor may recommend a blood test to confirm dengue rather than relying on symptoms alone.
There is no reliable way to distinguish dengue from every other viral fever based only on symptoms. Dengue may be suspected when high fever is accompanied by intense body or joint pain, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea or rash.
Persistent or worsening symptoms should be medically evaluated, particularly during periods when dengue cases are circulating.
The appropriate test can depend on how many days the person has had symptoms. Tests that detect the dengue virus or its NS1 antigen are generally useful during the early stage of illness, while antibody testing becomes more useful later.
A doctor can determine which test is appropriate based on the patient's symptoms and the stage of the illness.
Government healthcare facilities in Chennai provide services for people presenting with fever, including evaluation for dengue and other infections. The Greater Chennai Corporation's health facilities include Urban Primary Health Centres and diagnostic centres offering investigations.
People should check with the particular government facility for its current testing availability and timings before visiting.
Diagnostic investigations are available free of cost at several Greater Chennai Corporation facilities. Availability can vary depending on the centre and the test required, so patients should confirm the service at the facility.
Platelet numbers are only one part of assessing a dengue patient's condition. A falling platelet count does not automatically mean that a platelet transfusion is required.
A count below 10,000 platelets per microlitre is generally considered a level at which prophylactic platelet transfusion may be considered in dengue patients who do not have bleeding, according to India's national dengue management guidance. Active bleeding and the patient's overall clinical condition are also important factors.
Patients should not attempt to interpret platelet reports on their own. Doctors may monitor platelet counts along with other blood parameters and signs of bleeding or plasma leakage.
No. A low platelet count by itself does not necessarily mean a transfusion is required. Clinical condition, bleeding and other complications are considered when deciding treatment.
This is particularly important because platelet counts can fall during dengue and then recover as the patient improves.
Immediate medical assessment is important if a person with suspected or confirmed dengue develops symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stools, unusual drowsiness, extreme weakness or restlessness.
The period around the time the fever comes down can also be critical, so improvement in temperature does not always mean the illness has passed.
The dengue mosquito breeds in stagnant water. Residents should regularly empty or cover containers that can collect water, including buckets, pots, discarded tyres and other outdoor items.
Keeping surroundings free of water accumulation can reduce mosquito breeding and help protect the wider community.
Residents can report public-health and mosquito-related complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) through its civic grievance channels, including the 1913 helpline.
Providing the exact location of stagnant water can help civic teams identify and address potential mosquito-breeding sites.
Do not assume that every monsoon fever is dengue or, conversely, that dengue can be ruled out because symptoms appear mild. People with persistent fever or symptoms suggestive of dengue should consult a healthcare professional and follow the recommended testing and monitoring schedule.
Self-medication, particularly with medicines that can increase bleeding risk, should be avoided unless advised by a doctor.