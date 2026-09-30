Dengue & monsoon fevers in Tamil Nadu: Symptoms, testing, platelet count, warning signs & prevention

What are the common symptoms of dengue?

Dengue commonly begins with a sudden high fever. Other symptoms can include severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes.

However, these symptoms can overlap with other viral infections. A doctor may recommend a blood test to confirm dengue rather than relying on symptoms alone.

How can dengue be different from a regular seasonal viral fever?

There is no reliable way to distinguish dengue from every other viral fever based only on symptoms. Dengue may be suspected when high fever is accompanied by intense body or joint pain, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea or rash.

Persistent or worsening symptoms should be medically evaluated, particularly during periods when dengue cases are circulating.