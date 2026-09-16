Fever cases rise in Chennai, dengue surveillance intensified

The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed about 3,700 mosquito-control workers across its 15 zones. Field teams have been instructed to inspect residential areas and other potential breeding sites, including vacant plots, construction sites and public institutions. Private hospitals have also been asked to share daily information on fever cases to strengthen surveillance.

Health authorities have stressed that the rise in fever cases should not be equated with a dengue outbreak, as several other viral infections are also circulating in the city.

Doctors have reported cases of influenza A, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), among other respiratory infections.