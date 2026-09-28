Tamil Nadu: Rising dengue cases put city hospitals on alert

The Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore is set to open a new 60-bed ward on Monday, amid a rise in the number of children seeking treatment for viral fever. The additional facility is expected to ease pressure on existing paediatric wards.

Private hospitals in Chennai are also witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory infections, influenza and dengue, with crowded outpatient departments and wards. Some hospitals have reported waits of up to 12 hours for beds, although doctors said most infections were mild.

At the State level, around 19,000 dengue cases and nine deaths had been reported up to Sunday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu were among the districts reporting higher numbers of fever cases. About 2.24 lakh dengue tests had been conducted, while fever surveillance was being carried out at 5,818 government and private medical facilities. As many as 26,303 health workers have been deployed for field-level surveillance and response.