Dengue, fever cases surge in Chennai; GCC goes on combat mode

The move comes amid a surge in fever cases in August and September, during which the city received sporadic rains, which created a conducive environment for mosquito breeding.

A senior GCC official told DT Next that Chennai has recorded more than 6,400 fever cases since August. In just the last two days, around 1,900 fever cases were recorded across the city, with 600 testing positive for dengue.

The corporation has decided to mobilse adequate manpower to combat the outbreak, the official said. “Over 3,700 workers will be involved in this exercise, with 2,076 dedicated specifically to door-to-door house inspections, fogging, and chemical spraying activities," the official said, stressing that public cooperation was critical to curbing transmission.