Dengue, fever cases surge in Chennai; GCC goes on combat mode

CHENNAI: With the capital city witnessing a spike in fever cases, including 1,900 fever cases in just two days – of which as many as 600 dengue cases – Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran directed officials from the vector control and health departments to undertake intensive field action and mosquito eradication measures across all 15 zones in the city.
The move comes amid a surge in fever cases in August and September, during which the city received sporadic rains, which created a conducive environment for mosquito breeding.
A senior GCC official told DT Next that Chennai has recorded more than 6,400 fever cases since August. In just the last two days, around 1,900 fever cases were recorded across the city, with 600 testing positive for dengue.
The corporation has decided to mobilse adequate manpower to combat the outbreak, the official said. “Over 3,700 workers will be involved in this exercise, with 2,076 dedicated specifically to door-to-door house inspections, fogging, and chemical spraying activities," the official said, stressing that public cooperation was critical to curbing transmission.
Commissioner Sameeran has also issued strict operational directives for field teams. Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) must report for duty by 7 am daily and attend mandatory gate meetings before heading to assigned beats. Armed with larvicides and inspection tools, these personnel will check home interiors and exteriors including overhead tanks, sumps, wells, cement tubs, refrigerator drip trays, and air conditioner units for larvae.
They are also tasked with inspecting public parks, commercial hubs, schools, hostels, and construction sites while logging active fever cases during home visits.
Simultaneously, health inspectors (HI) have been instructed to conduct morning gate briefings, allocate field beats, and cross-verify DBC logs. These officials must visit the residences of patients diagnosed with fever at government hospitals, GCC clinics, and private facilities to identify local breeding sources. Furthermore, they will oversee chemical fogging operations, conduct student awareness sessions, organize special medical camps in fever hotspots, and track post-discharge patients.
With intermittent rains heightening the risk of stagnant water, Sameeran appealed directly to residents to eliminate breeding sites. Citizens were urged to clear discarded tires, coconut shells, and unused containers, keep water storage units tightly covered, and clean refrigerator drip trays and indoor plant containers weekly.