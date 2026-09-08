GCC steps up dengue surveillance amid intermittent rain

At a district-level review meeting, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr Somasundaram directed zonal health officials to maintain close surveillance in areas reporting dengue cases and intensify source-reduction work.

Officials have been asked to obtain daily reports of fever cases from private hospitals and mosquito control workers have also been instructed to collect information on people with fever during their daily house visits and immediately alert health inspectors for further reporting. The Corporation has also directed officials to intensify removal of potential mosquito-breeding materials from vacant plots, hospital and school premises, government offices, parks and construction sites.