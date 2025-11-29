Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Red alerts issued as heavy rain pounds TN coast; landfall expected early Nov 30

CHENNAI: Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which moved into the open sea and inched towards the Tamil Nadu coast, lashed the coastal and Cauvery delta districts on Saturday (November 29). The cyclone had exited Sri Lanka earlier in the afternoon after leaving more than 120 dead and causing widespread destruction before moving towards the south Indian coastal region.

The system, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is tracking north–northwest at around 8 kmph. As of 8.30 am on November 29, it was about 380 km south of Chennai and 280 km south-southeast of Puducherry. It is expected to approach the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on November 30.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has sounded red alerts for extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm in a 24-hour period) at one or two places in these districts: Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry-Karaikal on November 29, and over Tiruvallur and Ranipet tomorrow (November 30).

An orange alert (11-20 cm) for heavy rainfall has been issued to Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet on November 29, and over Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram on November 30.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from going into the sea as strong surface winds of 70–80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, are likely over the delta region, adjoining coastal districts, and the Puducherry–Karaikal area on