Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Red alerts issued as heavy rain pounds TN coast; landfall expected early Nov 30
Red alerts have been issued to Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry-Karaikal on November 29, and Tiruvallur and Ranipet tomorrow (November 30).
CHENNAI: Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which moved into the open sea and inched towards the Tamil Nadu coast, lashed the coastal and Cauvery delta districts on Saturday (November 29). The cyclone had exited Sri Lanka earlier in the afternoon after leaving more than 120 dead and causing widespread destruction before moving towards the south Indian coastal region.
The system, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is tracking north–northwest at around 8 kmph. As of 8.30 am on November 29, it was about 380 km south of Chennai and 280 km south-southeast of Puducherry. It is expected to approach the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on November 30.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has sounded red alerts for extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm in a 24-hour period) at one or two places in these districts: Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry-Karaikal on November 29, and over Tiruvallur and Ranipet tomorrow (November 30).
An orange alert (11-20 cm) for heavy rainfall has been issued to Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet on November 29, and over Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram on November 30.
Fishermen have been advised to refrain from going into the sea as strong surface winds of 70–80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, are likely over the delta region, adjoining coastal districts, and the Puducherry–Karaikal area on
Live Updates
- 29 Nov 2025 3:46 PM IST
Flight cancellations mount across TN as Ditwah nears
-As a precaution amid the cyclonic storm and expected heavy rainfall in southern and central districts, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai and Trichy were cancelled.
-Sixteen return flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended.
-Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.
- 29 Nov 2025 3:45 PM IST
India deploys NDRF teams, INS Vikrant’s Chetak helicopters for Sri Lanka rescue mission
INS Vikrant's two Chetak helicopters with Sri Lankan Air Force personnel on board take off for search and rescue operations as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. (@DrSJaishankar/X)
NDRF personnel and others before departing for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka to carry out rescue operations as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', at Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. (Agency)
NDRF personnel along with a consignment of Indian humanitarian aid, arrive in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. (@DrSJaishankar/X)
- 29 Nov 2025 3:41 PM IST
Food and shelter ready for over 1 lakh people in Cuddalore, says Minister Panneerselvam
- Inspections were carried out under the District Collector’s supervision to ensure public safety amid heavy rainfall.
- Arrangements have been made to provide accommodation and food for more than 1 lakh people in Cuddalore district.
- The government has identified 239 vulnerable areas likely to be affected by the rains.
- A total of 925 pregnant women requiring possible medical support have been identified, with steps taken to admit them to nearby hospitals for timely care. --- MRK Panneerselvam, TN Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
- 29 Nov 2025 3:38 PM IST
Tamils stranded in Sri Lanka after heavy rains cause flight cancellations
More than 300 people, including many from Tamil Nadu, have been stranded in Sri Lanka after heavy rains forced the suspension of flight services on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu’s Public Department Secretary coordinating with the Indian High Commission in Colombo on the Chief Minister’s instructions to facilitate their safe return. Torrential rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have killed 123 people across Sri Lanka, with another 130 reported missing. - Daily Thanthi
- 29 Nov 2025 3:36 PM IST
Cyclone Ditwah nears north TN-south Andhra-Puducherry coasts
- Cyclone Ditwah lay 380 km from Chennai and 280 km from Puducherry, as of 8.30 am: IMD
- The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen
- The weather system is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30
- Private weather bloggers said there was no change in the cyclone’s track and that it moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and it would bring more rain over Chennai, Cuddalore and Puducherry by tonight