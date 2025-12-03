RMC: Depression of the remnant of Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well-marked low-pressure system on Wednesday

CHENNAI: On the third consecutive day the cold, cloudy weather, accompanied by moderate to light rain, drenched the city on Wednesday morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast that the depression of the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

According to RMC, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and neighbourhood at 5:30 am of today.

“Further it is likely to continue to move southwestwards slowly across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and weaken further into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours,”added RMC

Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) 24 hours cumulative rainfall report ending at 5:30 am on Wednesday recorded an average rainfall of 6 .7 cm in several locations across the city.

Out of the 62 stations recorded, 19 reported heavy Rain, and two reported very heavy rain. 41 stations reported moderate rain.

The height of rainfall recorded at Ennore with 13.5 and 11.8 cm in Wimco Nagar, Manali new town 11.4 cm, Kargil Nagar 9.3 cm and Kathivakkam 8.5 cm rainfall.