Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai police execute rescue and relief operations amid cyclone threat

CHENNAI: In response to the severe weather conditions brought on by Cyclone Ditwah over the Bay of Bengal, the Greater Chennai Police, in close coordination with various government departments, has carried out rescue, relief, and clearance operations across the city over the last 24 hours.

Following a weather alert predicting heavy rains and strong winds along the Tamil Nadu coast, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun activated the Disaster Response mechanism. Under his orders, a central control room at the Commissioner's office and 12 district-level control rooms have been established. Additionally, 49 special assistance booths have been set up in low-lying and vulnerable areas to aid the public.

Approximately 18,000 police personnel from traffic, law & order, and special units have been deployed on an accelerated basis. They are working under the supervision of senior officials, integrated with all government agencies to provide necessary assistance to citizens.

Key Operations Undertaken:

· Tree Removal: A total of 48 trees that had fallen onto roads across various city locations have been cleared promptly by police in coordination with the Corporation and other departments.

· Rescue from Low-Lying Areas: Ten individuals stranded in a low-lying area of Dharmapuram under the R-4 Pandian Bazaar police limits were successfully rescued Monday night. A special team moved them to safety at the Dharmapuram Government Middle School, where food and drinking water were arranged in coordination with government authorities.

· Drainage Work: Stagnant water causing traffic disruption was pumped out from nine subways with joint efforts, restoring movement for the public.

· Preventing Hazards: A leaning electric lamp post on Rajaji Salai, opposite the District Collector's office, was identified by patrol personnel. They immediately alerted the electricity board, and the pole was safely removed, preventing a potential accident and restoring traffic flow.

· Wall Collapse Incident: In a separate incident in Chetput, a damaged compound wall of a house collapsed onto a car. The debris was cleared without any casualties.

Commissioner Arun stated that all police officers and personnel remain on high alert, working in an integrated manner with state departments. Necessary precautions and safety arrangements are in place to continue providing all required assistance to the public as the city weathers the cyclonic conditions.