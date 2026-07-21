CVS supporters submit en masse resignation; EPS unfazed

Even as SP Velumani and the MLAs aligned with him later reconciled with EPS, discontent within the party has continued. Shanmugam has remained openly critical of the leadership, fuelling speculation that he could leave the AIADMK and join TVK.

Recently, EPS removed Shanmugam as the Villupuram district secretary and appointed R Pasupathi in his place, leading to clashes between supporters of the two leaders.

Tensions escalated last week when supporters of Shanmugam allegedly clashed with party workers during a meeting convened by the new district secretary and damaged Pasupathi's vehicle. Following the incident, EPS removed several supporters of Shanmugam from organisational posts.

Against this backdrop, around 1,150 functionaries resigned from their district-level posts. They assembled at the memorials of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR), raised slogans against EPS and signed their resignation letters.

The resignation letters were submitted at the AIADMK headquarters by Balasundaram, deputy secretary of the Villupuram district Amma Peravai, and former MLA Arjunan.

Addressing reporters, they denied that Shanmugam had pressured them to resign.

"We are resigning because we are dissatisfied with the present leadership. This is only the first phase. In the coming days, thousands more will resign," they said.