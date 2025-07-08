Cuddalore train accident: Southern Railway, CM Stalin announce compensation

CHENNAI: CM Stalin extended his condolences and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the families affected by the tragic train-van collision that killed three school children and injured several others near Semmanguppam in Cuddalore district.

Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be given to those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries. He instructed hospital authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for all injured victims.

The Chief Minister in a press release said, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of two precious young children in the tragic train accident. The death of those young children at an age when they should have lived fills me with immense grief."

Two boys and a girl were killed after a train heading towards Chidambaram rammed into a school van attempting to cross the railway track.

The van was dragged for nearly 50 metres, throwing the children out. The van driver and several students were injured and are being treated in hospitals, with some in critical condition, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Southern Railway (SR) also announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased child, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for children with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, SR officials have taken swift disciplinary action. Gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma, who was on duty at the time, has been suspended for alleged negligence.

Preliminary investigations suggest the railway gate may have been left open or unsecured, allowing the van to cross unsafely.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and communication logs.

The incident has triggered public outrage in Semmanguppam, with grieving parents and residents demanding stricter safety protocols.

"Our children's lives should not be lost to carelessness and outdated infrastructure," said Manisamy, a local resident.

Also Read:

Driver insisted on allowing van to cross the gate; gate keeper proceeded to close gate: SR

Cuddalore school van accident: Several express trains halted mid-route, passengers stranded

Cuddalore accident: S Railway blames van driver, suspends gatekeeper

(With inputs from IANS)