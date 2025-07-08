Cuddalore school van accident: Several express trains halted mid-route, passengers stranded

Begin typing your search...

    The Intercity Express traveling from Tiruchy to Tambaram was stopped for over half an hour at Chidambaram railway station.

    8 July 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: In light of the school van accident near Cuddalore in the early hours of Tuesday, several major express trains have been halted mid-route.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the Intercity Express traveling from Tiruchy to Tambaram was stopped for over half an hour at Chidambaram railway station.

    A passenger train from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram was also halted at Alappakkam station.

    With multiple trains brought to a standstill, passengers are facing severe inconvenience.

    The accident occurred near Semmanguppam in Cuddalore, where a school van carrying children was hit by a train, resulting in three fatalities.

    The van was attempting to cross an unmanned railway gate when it was struck by a train heading toward Chidambaram.


    Also Read:Train rams into school van in Cuddalore; 3 killed, several injured


    Also Read:Driver insisted on allowing van to cross the gate; gate keeper proceeded to close gate: SR



