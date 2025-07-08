Cuddalore school van accident: Several express trains halted mid-route, passengers stranded

CHENNAI: In light of the school van accident near Cuddalore in the early hours of Tuesday, several major express trains have been halted mid-route.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Intercity Express traveling from Tiruchy to Tambaram was stopped for over half an hour at Chidambaram railway station.

A passenger train from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram was also halted at Alappakkam station.

With multiple trains brought to a standstill, passengers are facing severe inconvenience.

The accident occurred near Semmanguppam in Cuddalore, where a school van carrying children was hit by a train, resulting in three fatalities.

The van was attempting to cross an unmanned railway gate when it was struck by a train heading toward Chidambaram.











