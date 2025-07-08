Driver insisted on allowing van to cross the gate; gate keeper proceeded to close gate: SR

CHENNAI: Nearly an hour and half after two school students were killed after an approaching train rammed into a school van at a non-interlocked railway gate at Semmankuppam on Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai route, Southern Railway has clarified that the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate, but the driver of the school van insisted on allowing his van to pass through the gate. An official clarification from SR also conceded that the gate keeper must not have allowed the van driver to pass through.

A statement issued by SR headquarter at 9.18am said, “Preliminary inquiry reveals that while Gate keeper proceeded to close the gate , the van driver insisted to allow the Van to cross the gate which should have not been permitted. A committee of officers from the Safety, operation and Engineering branch are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.” However, local residents who were witness to the incident stated that the gate usually remains closed at this time of the day and the gate keeper wouldn’t open even if they repeatedly plead with him, but today (Tuesday) the gate remained open.

According to the SR statement, at around 7.45 am Tuesday, a Van carrying students attempted to cross Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger.

Tragically, six students have been injured and admitted to the Government Hospital, Cuddalore. A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Branch Officers are proceeding to the spot.







