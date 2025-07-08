Cuddalore accident: S Railway blames van driver, suspends gatekeeper

CHENNAI: Blaming the driver of the school van for the level crossing gate remaining open, which led to the demise of at least two school children in Semmankuppam near Cuddalore, Southern Railway has informed that the gate keeper of the manned non-interlocked level crossing was placed under suspension for violating safety rules.

The process has started to terminate him from service.

In an updated clarification statement issued at 10.25 am Tuesday, the SR headquarters said, “The Gatekeeper opened the Gate due to the van driver insisting to open for reaching the school early. He should not have opened the gate as per the safety rules of Railway train operations. As the gatekeeper violated the safety rules, he has been suspended now.”

“The process is initiated to removal from service as per the extant procedure,” the statement added.

Expressing deep regret for loss of lives and injured, Southern Railway announced that an Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to kin of demised, Rs 2.5 lakh to kin of grievously injured and Rs 50,000/- for other injured person will be handed over by Railways.

Railway doctors are also monitoring the patients admitted to GH, and if required, they will be shifted to JIPMER, Puducherry, for treatment, the SR statement said.

