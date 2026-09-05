CPM softens stand on circular row as TVK eyes Sept 9 alliance expansion

After his meeting with the TVK ministers, the CPM state secretary posted on X that they (the ministers) had said the actions of the Chief Secretary and the Gujiliamparai tehsildar were mistakes by officials, that the matter had not come to the government's attention, and that they expressed regret over the incident. This was against his previous stance of questioning the role of the Chief Minister and demanding action against the Chief Secretary. TVK minister R Nirmalkumar reportedly assured him that such an incident would not be repeated.

The ruling TVK is set to formally expand its political front on September 9 and is also expected to unveil its name as it seeks to bring more parties into its fold. Sources said discussions were also underway on the alliance's leadership and organisational structure. Vijay is being considered for the top leadership role, while Vaiko could be entrusted with a coordinating or organisational responsibility, given his political experience. The final arrangement is expected to be decided after consultations with the alliance partners.