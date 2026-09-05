CPM softens stand on circular row as TVK eyes Sept 9 alliance expansion

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam appeared to give a clean chit to the TVK government over the Left circular controversy after ruling ministers visited him on Friday to invite the party to the September 9 meeting, where an expansion of the ruling alliance is expected to take place.
After his meeting with the TVK ministers, the CPM state secretary posted on X that they (the ministers) had said the actions of the Chief Secretary and the Gujiliamparai tehsildar were mistakes by officials, that the matter had not come to the government's attention, and that they expressed regret over the incident. This was against his previous stance of questioning the role of the Chief Minister and demanding action against the Chief Secretary. TVK minister R Nirmalkumar reportedly assured him that such an incident would not be repeated.
The ruling TVK is set to formally expand its political front on September 9 and is also expected to unveil its name as it seeks to bring more parties into its fold. Sources said discussions were also underway on the alliance's leadership and organisational structure. Vijay is being considered for the top leadership role, while Vaiko could be entrusted with a coordinating or organisational responsibility, given his political experience. The final arrangement is expected to be decided after consultations with the alliance partners.
TVK ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan on Friday met CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and MDMK general secretary Vaiko at their offices and residence, respectively, and invited them to the September 9 meeting on behalf of Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay.
The CPI and CPM have yet to decide on formally joining the TVK-led front. TVK leaders, however, hope that both Left parties will come on board at the September 9 meeting. The Left parties had stayed away from the first consultative meeting held at Kovalam on July 1.
"We will meet the VCK and Congress in the coming days and invite them to the meeting. Both are already our allies. The alliance will be expanded in the coming days," a source told DT Next.
The September 9 meeting is also expected to clarify the structure of the front. Several names, including Secular Vettri Alliance, are under consideration, with "Vettri" likely to figure in the final name.