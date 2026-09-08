TVK soft on Centre despite fund denial: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Monday said the TVK government is adopting a soft stance towards the Union government and is not doing enough to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of funds.

Speaking at a party conference in Dharmapuri, Shanmugam said the State government was merely writing letters to the Centre instead of pressing for the funds due to Tamil Nadu.

“The Centre is refusing to release the rightful share of funds due to the states. However, the State government has adopted a soft approach and is merely writing letters to the Centre,” he said.