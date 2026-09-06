Left keeps cards close on joining Sept 9 TVK meet

“The respective party committees will meet and take a decision. We will certainly announce our decision before September 9,” he said.

Shanmugam said TVK had made a fresh attempt to bring together parties supporting the government and form an alliance. Unlike the earlier meeting, which the Left parties did not attend, the ministers who met the two parties' state secretaries on Friday clearly explained the objective of the September 9 meeting.

Meanwhile, Shanmugam announced that the Left parties would hold a massive workers’ rally in Tiruchy on October 15. The rally, earlier scheduled for October 6, was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The national general secretaries of the three Left parties are expected to participate.