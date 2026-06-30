CPI urges Tamil Nadu government to restore Aavin milk supply in Chennai

He claimed that while Aavin currently distributes around 14.5 lakh litres of milk a day in Chennai and neighbouring areas, the daily demand stands at 15.5 lakh litres. Despite the presence of private dairy companies, consumers continue to prefer Aavin products, particularly Green Magic milk, priced at Rs 44 per litre and Rs 22 for a half-litre pack.

Veerapandian alleged that the supply of Green Magic milk had been cut by nearly 30%, forcing consumers to turn to private brands. He said the shortage had inconvenienced consumers and could eventually shrink Aavin's market share and affect its network of milk distributors.