BJP attacks TN govt over Aavin milk shortage, urges immediate corrective steps

Referring to a DT Next report, Nainar Nagenthran said Aavin’s daily milk distribution had fallen by nearly 30 per cent in several key parts of the State. He claimed that in Chennai, the daily supply had declined from around 16 lakh litres in April to about 13.5 lakh litres at present.

“The Joseph Vijay government is crippling Aavin’s milk production and playing with the health of the people,” he said.