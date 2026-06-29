Aavin cuts daily milk supply by 3 lakh litres; consumers hit

The impact is visible in Chennai, where Aavin’s daily distribution has come down to 13.5 lakh litres from about 16 lakh in April. Supply has reduced by around 30% across the State, according to officials.

“For the past few weeks, milk packets are either unavailable or are sold out in no time at our Aavin booth. We are forced to visit multiple outlets or buy other brands at a higher price,” said PS Lalitha, a resident of Perambur.

S Madhava Moorthy from RA Puram said, “We have been Aavin customers for years. In recent weeks, its availability has become inconsistent; sometimes we return with fewer packets than what we wanted.” Daily milk procurement has dropped to around 28 lakh litres from 40-45 lakh litres in 2021, widening the gap between supply and demand.

Industry sources and dairy farmers attribute the decline to Aavin’s lower procurement price and delays in incentive payments. At present, Aavin pays Rs 35 per litre for cow milk and Rs 44 per litre for buffalo milk, besides an incentive of Rs 3 per litre. However, farmers allege that incentive payments are often delayed, with dues pending in several districts.