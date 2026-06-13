Aavin green magic shortage leaves Chennai consumers scrambling

Residents said the shortage has been particularly noticeable in neighbourhood stores, where Green Magic milk either runs out within hours of delivery or is unavailable altogether.

K Saravanan, a resident of Lakshmipuram in Kolathur, said his family regularly purchases four 500 ml pouches of Green Magic milk every alternate day.

"In our area, only a supermarket on Kadappa Road stocks Green Magic consistently. Other shops either do not get supplies or ask customers to buy Delite milk instead. Both are priced at Rs 22 for a 500 ml pouch, but Green Magic contains 4.5% fat compared to 3.5% in Delite. The supermarket received only a fraction of its usual stock, which got sold out quickly," he said.

A staff member at the supermarket said the outlet normally receives around 120 pouches of Green Magic milk every day. "For the last two days, we have received only about 25 pouches. Demand is high, so we restricted sales to one pouch per customer," she said